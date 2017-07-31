More on Standard Motor Products' Q2

Standard Motor Products (SMP -7.4% ) reports Engine management revenue rose 12.3% to $223.35M in Q2.

Goss margin rate declined 110 bps to 29%.

SG&A expense rate +30 bps to 19.2%.

Operating margin rate slipped 150 bps to 9.5%.

Mr. Eric P. Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "A key factor in the second quarter was the step back in Engine Management gross margin, from 32.1% in 2016 to 29.4% this year. This led to a decline in earnings in the second quarter, though we remain ahead of 2016 in both sales and earnings year-to-date. This gross margin decline is primarily the result of the previously announced plant moves. These are proceeding according to plan, and we are pleased with the progress."