Cable firms rise as Sprint merger saga develops

After a firm statement that it's not interested in a merger with Sprint (S -1.5% ), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is up 4.7% and tapped a new all-time high at the open this morning.

Charter added in its statement that its MVNO relationship with Verizon (VZ +0.1% ) is "very good."

Charter rival Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is up too, +2.1% , and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) up 3.9% , after late word that Sprint parent SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) wants to make a direct bid for Charter.