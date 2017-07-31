Cable firms rise as Sprint merger saga develops

After a firm statement that it's not interested in a merger with Sprint (S -1.5%), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is up 4.7% and tapped a new all-time high at the open this morning.
Charter added in its statement that its MVNO relationship with Verizon (VZ +0.1%) is "very good."
Charter rival Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is up too, +2.1%, and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) up 3.9%, after late word that Sprint parent SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) wants to make a direct bid for Charter.
Also up are cable titan John Malone's properties: LBRDA +4.8%; LVNTA +4.6%.