U.S. eyes sanctions against Venezuela's oil industry

The Trump administration is considering imposing sanctions against Venezuela by targeting the country's oil industry, following yesterday's election that grants Pres. Maduro sweeping powers to rewrite the constitution in a vote denounced by the U.S. as a "sham."

.The measures are not expected to include a ban on Venezuelan oil shipments to the U.S. but could block sale of lighter U.S. crude that Venezuela mixes with its heavy crude and then exports.

U.S. refiners including Valero Energy (VLO +0.8% ), Phillips 66 (PSX -0.4% ), Marathon Petroleum (MPC -1.1% ) and Chevron (CVX +3.2% ) have lobbied strongly against a ban on Venezuelan oil imports, because refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast rely on Venezuela for heavier grades of crude oil to convert into fuel.

"Even limited new U.S.-imposed sanctions or discussions of broader sanctions could be a catalyst for Venezuela defaulting on its upcoming debt payments,” Barclays says.