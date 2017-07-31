UPS expands global alcohol shipping

UPS (UPS +2.2% ) announces an expansion of its capability to ship alcohol to consumers across the world through the UPS Express shipping service.

The company notes that wineries can reach consumers living in 24 of the top 35 wine importing countries, and distilleries in 9 of the top 25 spirit importing countries.

UPS will ship to 23 countries in Europe alone, including the primary markets of Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company will also will ship wine, beer and liquor to consumers in 11 Asia Pacific countries including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Source: Press Release