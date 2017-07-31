Altaba continues capital returns with $5B buyback

Altaba (AABA -0.6% ) has authorized a $5B buyback, the next stage of a capital return plan it started with a repurchase announced in June.

The earlier announcement covered a $3.4B buyback via a modified Dutch auction self-tender. That deal involved repurchasing 64.5M common shares, about 6.7% of issued and outstanding shares.

"We have consistently stated that it is our intent to return substantially all of our cash to shareholders over time ... and with this action, we state it again today, clearly," says CEO Thomas McInerney.