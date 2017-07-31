AstraZeneca's Imfinzi a Breakthrough Therapy for certain lung cancer; shares ahead 7% as shares rebound after recent Phase 3 flop

The FDA designates AstraZeneca's (AZN +6.5% ) IMFINZI (durvalumab) a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of locally advanced, unresectable non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) that has not progressed after platinum-based chemo, the second such designation for the PD-L1 inhibitor (it received accelerated approval in May in the U.S. for urothelial carcinoma).

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Shares have rebounded over 8% since bottoming at $28.43 last Thursday. Shares plummeted after the company announced failed results from the Phase 3 MYSTIC study.

