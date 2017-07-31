Land and Buildings issues letter to Hudson's Bay

Land & Buildings Investment Management issues a letter to the shareholders of Hudson’s Bay Company (OTCPK:HBAYF) outlining a strategic plan to unlock "substantial untapped" real estate value.

The activist firm notes the potential to call a special meeting of shareholders to remove members of the Hudson’s Bay board. Key snippets from the letter are posted below.

"The Company must act expeditiously before value continues to deteriorate by consolidating its operations and monetizing its real estate to capitalize on the disconnect between the Company’s current share price and underlying real estate value."

"The departures of two well-respected senior executives in recent months – Paul Beesley, the Company’s CFO, and Brian Pall, President of HBC Real Estate – are deeply troubling and represent real losses in talent in the areas of capital structure and real estate strategy."

"There are a multitude of options to unlock HBC’s real estate value based on the highest and best use of each location."

"If we do not see substantive progress on a plan to close the gap to underlying asset value, Land and Buildings may be left with no choice but to call a special meeting of shareholders to remove directors."

Source: Press Release