Amira Nature Foods rallies as trends improve

Amira Nature Foods (ANFI +4.1% ) trades higher after posting results for the second half of its fiscal year.

The company reported an EBITDA margin of 12.6% on revenue of $341M.

"Our growth accelerated as we progressed through the year and we have passed an inflection point in the business where our rate of growth increased from down in the first half of the fiscal year to up 3% year-over-year through the six months ended March 31," notes CFO Bruce Wacha.

Pricing actions are expected to benefit Amira moving forward.

