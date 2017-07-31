NothWestern cut to Sell at Williams Capital on Montana concerns

NorthWestern (NWE -1.9% ) is downgraded to Sell from Hold with a $52 price target, cut from $64, at Williams Capital, which urges investor caution on developments in Montana.

Williams notes that the Montana Public Service Commission held additional testimony in docket on Friday morning to review NWE's supply tracker, and is concerned based on the meeting that the PSC intends a material reduction in the company's revenues relatively soon.

The firm says it cannot be certain how or when but that it would bet the PSC is trying hard to beat the company to a GRC filing.