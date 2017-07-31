B Communications +6.9% as Elovitch looks to pay debts

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM), the Nasdaq-traded owner of Israel's Bezeq (BZQIY +2.3% ), is up 6.9% in U.S. trading, recovering some of a July decline.

The company's controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitch, is reportedly offering to sell stakes in a 1B-shekel bid (about $281M) to pay off debt.

That's how much Elovitch owes to banks. He's proposing selling 600M shekels worth of assets in the coming year, and later selling 15% of Bezeq shares at 5% a year.

Elovitch's Eurocom Communications controls Internet Gold-Golden Lines, which controls B Communications.