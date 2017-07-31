Insys launches Syndros in U.S.

Insys Therapeutics (INSY -0.8% ) announces the U.S. commercial availability of SYNDROS (dronabinol oral solution) for the treatment of weight loss-associated anorexia in AIDS patients and chemo-induced nausea and vomiting in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conventional antiemetic treatments.

SYNDROS is the only FDA-approved liquid dronabinol, a synthetic version of tetrahydrocannabinol.

