Facebook -1.7% as Pivotal cuts to Sell, sees 17.5% downside

Facebook (FB -1.7% ) is lower today amid a downgrade to Sell at Pivotal Research, which sees the rest of the Street underestimating risks including harbingers of ad spending slowdowns.

The stock is "simply too expensive," writes analyst Brian Wieser, who maintains a $140 price target, 17.5% lower than today's price.

Wieser points to a digital ad market nearing saturation, with a nod to top advertiser Procter & Gamble and its cutbacks tied to inappropriate placements. The fact that P&G said $140M in reductions didn't impact revenue growth suggests large brands (from which he estimates Facebook gets 30% of revenues) may be more discerning on digital ad spending.

Pivotal also says Europe's hard line on dominant companies like Facebook hints at more regulatory risk ahead, notably consumer privacy rules that take effect next spring.