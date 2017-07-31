InVivo stops enrollment in INSPIRE study after third death; shares down 24%

Thinly traded nano cap InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV -23.5% ) slumps on a 4x surge in volume after it announced a temporary suspension of enrollment in its Phase 3 INSPIRE study assessing its Neuro-Spinal Scaffold in patients with complete thoracic spinal cord injury.

The company took action after a third study participant died, although determined by the principal investigator to be unrelated to the product. It plans to discuss the situation with the FDA to ascertain whether modifications to the study are necessary or any changes to patient enrollment criteria.

The completion of enrollment is now projected to occur in H1 2018 with a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) application to follow in H2 2018.