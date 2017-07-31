Caterpillar upgraded to Buy at Tigress Financial as plenty more upside seen

Caterpillar (CAT -0.5% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Tigress Financial, which sees significant upside remaining despite the stock's 23% YTD gain, more than double the S&P 500's 10.5% YTD gain.

"A global recovery in infrastructure and construction spending is beginning to emerge," Tigress says, and "combined with ongoing cost reductions and its new management team’s focus on improving profitability is beginning to drive an upward trend" in CAT's business performance.

The firm says "demand for CAT's construction equipment is becoming stronger and orders for its mining equipment have picked up significantly for the first time in four years," and it is starting to see an uptick in return on capital, "which should start to drive greater economic profit and increasing shareholder return."