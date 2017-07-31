Report: BP preparing to retrench further from the North Sea

BP (BP +0.6% ) is seeking to sell more North Sea assets in its battle to drive down costs, and is in talks with smaller P-E backed oil companies which have been eyeing BP’s more lucrative legacy fields in the central and northern North Sea since earlier this year, the Telegraph reports.

BP is under pressure to trim the more costly edges of its global portfolio after its breakeven market price climbed to $60/bbl while those of its peers have dropped, although reports that BP will make a full exit from the North Sea have been “wildly overplayed," according to the report.

BP is ­expected to report a sharp decline in profits for the last quarter to ~$500M from $1.5B in Q1 and even the $720M in its year-ago Q2 when it reports tomorrow, after taking a $750M writedown from a stalled project in Angola.