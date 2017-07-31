Recro Pharma submits U.S. marketing application for lead candidate IV meloxicam

Recro Pharma (REPH -1.5% ) files a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA seeking approval for IV meloxicam for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute postoperative pain. The agency will establish an action date after formally accepting the filing for review.

Meloxicam is an anti-inflammatory and analgesic agent called a COX-2 inhibitor. It has been marketed since the 1990s in an oral formulation by Boehringer Ingelheim. Recro acquired the rights to the intravenous/intramuscular formulation from Alkermes in April 2015.

