Changyou.com -1.7% amid Q2 beat, dim Q3 guidance

Changyou.com (CYOU -1.7% ) posted Q2 profits that topped even the highest estimate, but offered guidance below expectations for Q3.

It also noted Chief Financial Officer Jasmine Zhou is resigning for personal reasons. She's agreed to a board request to stay on to allow time for finding a replacement.

Average monthly active accounts for PC games were 2.4M (down 17% Y/Y), and for mobile games 7.4M (up 208% Y/Y).

Quarterly aggregate active paying accounts for PC games were down 10% to 0.9M; for mobile games, up 317% to 2.5M.

Revenue by segment: Online game, $122.4M (up 23.4%); Online advertising, $7.1M (down 38.9%); Cinema advertising, $17.4M (up 28.1%); Internet value-added services, $3.5M (down 27.2%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $160M-$170M (of that, online game revenue of $120M-$130M), light of an expected $190.8M. It sees non-GAAP income per ADS at $1.02-$1.12, below expectations for $1.21.

