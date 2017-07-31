ServiceMaster Global rallies after earnings

ServiceMaster Global (SERV +7.2% ) jumps after setting full year revenue guidance just above the consensus estimates.

The company expects FY revenue of $2.90B to $2.92B vs. $2.90B consensus. EBITDA of $675M is anticipated for the full year vs. $691M consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 3% Y/Y to $210M during Q2. 3% organic growth was realized for the Terminix business, although the company cited continued margin pressure as investments in its sales and service delivery were made.

