Intercept's Q2 beat can't overcome pressure from reported death in mid-stage NASH study; shares down 8%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT -8.1% ) slumps on almost 4x higher volume after the company reported a patient death in its Phase 2 clinical trial, CONTROL, assessing obeticholic acid (OCA) in NASH patients. The company says it cannot rule out the possibility that was related to OCA despite the poor health of the patient and the determination by the investigator and Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) that it was not.

OCA, branded as Ocaliva, is approved in the EU and Canada to treat a chronic liver disease called primary biliary cholangitis, also know as primary biliary cirrhosis. NASH, though, is the largest market opportunity.