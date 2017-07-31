Boeing launches new avionics unit in bid to cut costs

Boeing (BA +1.2% ) says it is setting up an avionics unit to make flight controls and other electronics currently made by outside suppliers for commercial and military aircraft, expanding its strategy of insourcing key technology to cut costs.

The move, announced in a memo to staff, takes Boeing deeper into the territory of big suppliers such as Honeywell (HON +0.1% ) and Rockwell Collins (COL +0.8% ).

While Boeing Avionics will focus on equipment for future products, it also could be used to produce more advanced parts for existing aircraft currently supplied by third parties.

Boeing shares reached another 52-week high early in today's trade and have surged 17% in the past seven sessions, accounting for ~85% of the DJIA's advance during that span through this morning.