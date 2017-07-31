Organovo nabs $1.7M NIH grant to study NAFLD with UC San Diego

NIH has awarded a three-year $1.7M grant to Organovo Holdings (ONVO -1.1% ) to support the collaborative study of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) with the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

Chief scientific officer Dr. Sharon Presnell says, “Traditional preclinical models often fall short in their ability to inform clinical outcomes accurately, largely due to the limited functionality of simple in vitro models and species differences. Our liver tissue has great potential to revolutionize high-value drug profiling and assess the development and progression of complex, multicellular disease processes such as NAFLD.”

UC San Diego's Dr. David Brenner says, “We look forward to working with the Organovo team to advance our translational research capabilities and apply them to find new ways to treat NAFLD. Our faculty’s ability to build synergies with our scientific partners makes us uniquely suited for this kind of collaboration.”