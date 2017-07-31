Hasbro series heads to Netflix

Hasbro (HAS -0.4% ) announces that a new original kids series called Stretch Armstrong will premiere on Netflix (NFLX -1.8% ).

The company says the new teenage superhero animated series from Hasbro Studios will reimagine the classic Stretch Armstrong brand into a relatable kids adventure. The voice cast will include Steven Yeun, Scott Menville, Ogie Banks, Wil Wheaton and Felicia Da. Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters is the first Hasbro brand to receive a Netflix original series order.

"We have been waiting for just the right moment to re-imagine Stretch for a new audience and our friends at Netflix got it right away; they have been a tremendous partner,” says Hasbro Chief Content Officer Stephen Davis.

Source: Press Release