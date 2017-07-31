Court refuses to drop FaceTime class action lawsuit against Apple

A court refuses to drop a class action lawsuit against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) concerning the disabling of FaceTime in older iPhone models, according to Reuters.

Apple had disabled FaceTime in iOS 6 and lower to save money on using Akamai Technologies servers. Apple created a cheaper route for iOS 7.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh disagreed with Apple’s stance that customers didn’t lose economically since FaceTime is a free service.

“FaceTime is a ‘feature’ of the iPhone and thus a component of the iPhone’s cost,” says Koh.