RedHill's late-stage study of RHB-104 in Crohn's to continue as planned, enrollment to be completed in H1 2018; shares ease 2% on extended completion date

The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMD) has recommended that RedHill Biopharma's (RDHL -2.1% ) Phase 3 clinical trial, MAP US, assessing RHB-104 for the treatment of Crohn's disease continue as planned.

So far, over 300 of the projected 410 subjects have been randomized. A third DSMB meeting will take place after 75% of the 410 participants have completed 26 weeks on study. Enrollment should be completed in H1 2018 which will extend the estimated primary completion date out until mid-year 2018 or longer.

Previously: RedHill updates on Crohn's candidate RHB-104, second DSMB review later this month (July 12)