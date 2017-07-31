Dassault Systèmes and Nu Magic announce partnership

Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY) and No Magic announce a Model-based system engineering partnership. No financial terms disclosed.

The partnership is based on Dassault’s 3DEXPERIENCE platform and aims to create solutions for connected and autonomous experiences in fields including aerospace, defense, and mobility.

"This partnership will provide systems engineers and embedded software developers with robust solutions to design, analyze, develop, test, and deliver cost effective embedded and real-time systems and software that form today’s ‘Internet of Experiences’,” says Dassault Systèmes CEO Philippe Laufer.