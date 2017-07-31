Dais Analytic Corporation signs multi-year license and supply agreement

Dais Analytic Corporation (OTCQB:DLYT +25% ) signed a 7 year, non-exclusive agreement with the Menred Group, Zhejiang province, China, to provide its Aqualyte moisture transfer nanomaterial for use in a newer line of Menred energy recovery ventilators (ERV) to be sold into the growing Chinese heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market.

"Dais' ConsERV has long been a leader in this field as established by our Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) certified performance -- along with other similar ratings from 3rd party rating company's worldwide. Our Aqualyte nanomaterial, now in its 4th generation, drives this performance and we are excited about working with Menred to bring a new series of ERVs with Aqualyte to the growing Chinese ERV market," says Dais's Chief Technology Officer, Brian Johnson.

"Menred's brand awareness, technological expertise, manufacturing capabilities and established channels to market will find their innovative products penetrating a larger share of the China ERV market as Menred brings the benefits of Aqualyte driven ERVs to customers throughout China," added Dais's Chief Operating Officer, John Herrin.

Press Release