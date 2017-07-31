Seadrill extends North Atlantic Drilling loan maturity date

North Atlantic Drilling (NADL -5.3% ) is sharply lower despite gaining more breathing space after securing a new interim funding agreement with majority shareholder Seadrill (SDRL -5.1% ) while the two companies continue to finalize a financial restructuring plan.

The revised funding agreement extends the expiration date of the $150M credit facility from July 31 until Sept. 12.

NADL and SDRL originally agreed in January to a $25M funding arrangement maturing March 31, and have since increased the available funding twice, to $50M on April 25 and again to $150M last month.