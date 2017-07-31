CNBC: SoftBank sticking to Charter buyout pursuit, has financing

Despite what seems like hourly changes to the story, SoftBank (SFTBY -2.9% ) isn't letting go of recently plans to take over Charter Communications (CHTR +5% ). The conglomerate has formed a buyout offer and has financing lined up, CNBC reports.

That's despite Charter's rebuffing of any merger with SoftBank or Sprint (S -2.8%), the U.S. carrier that it owns.

According to the report, SoftBank would contribute sizable equity to a new company that would offer a premium to Charter and Sprint shareholders. That offer would be 50% cash and 50% shares of the new company.

David Faber reports that SoftBank has financing from three global banks and is comfortable levering up the new firm's balance sheet to 5-6 times EBITDA. But he notes it may be difficult for SoftBank to get near the $500/share mark that would start to interest Charter shareholders, particularly including John Malone's Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA).