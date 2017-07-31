Petrobras eyes more sales of shallow-water assets

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is preparing to shed more assets, disclosing late last week that it had started the divestment opportunity disclosure phase for the sale of its exploration and development in production rights to 30 shallow-water concessions.

PBR said it would expand its asset sale plans to include mature assets in the Campos and Santos basin for the first time.

PBR said its stake in the average production of oil and gas from the fields was 73K boe/day in H1 2017; it is the operator for most of the concessions.