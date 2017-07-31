Glenmark's GBR 830 shows treatment effect in mid-stage dermatitis study

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (OTC:GLKQY) announces positive results from a Phase 2a clinical trial assessing GBR 830 for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

In the GBR 830 arm, 74% (n=17/23) experienced at least a 50% reduction in a scale called EASI at day 57 compared to baseline, a secondary endpoint. The company says the study was not powered to show the difference in treatment effect versus placebo but adds that there were "clinically meaningful" improvements in symptoms that were continuous and sustained.

GBR 830 is a monoclonal antibody that binds to OX40, a costimulatory immune checkpoint receptor expressed on activated T cells and memory T cells. Its theorized anti-inflammatory mechanism of action is inhibiting the dual activities of OX40 and OX40L binding in both types of T cells.

The company intends to submit the results for presentation at future medical conferences and for publication.

A Phase 2b study is on tap for H1 2018.