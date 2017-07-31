Kitov submits U.S. marketing application for lead candidate KIT-302; shares down 3%

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (KTOV -3.1% ) files a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA seeking approval for KIT-302 for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension. An action date will be assigned after the agency formally accepts the filing for review.

KIT-302 is a combination drug that treats osteoporosis-related pain (celecoxib, branded as Celebrex by Pfizer) and hypertension (amlodipine besylate, branded as Norvasc).

Investors appear to be "selling on the news" since shares ran up 85% before the announcement.

Previously: Kitov Pharma announces the completion of testing on KIT-302, U.S. marketing application on tap for Q1 (Dec. 7, 2016)