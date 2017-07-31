Covanta upped to Buy at BMO as path opened to improved free cash flow

Covanta (CVA +5% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $17 price target, raised from $15.50, at Stifel, which says YTD results and strong dynamics in the waste to energy market brightens CVA's path to improved free cash flow.

BMO notes CVA's Q2 revenues and adjusted EBITDA beat expectations, with waste and services revenue growth offsetting declines in energy and recycle metals, adding that the revenue beat came despite a $15M revenue loss due to delay in return to service following a February fire at its Fairfax facility; the firm also believes CVA's Y/Y decline in free cash flow was more of a timing issue related to scheduled projects.