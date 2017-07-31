Pandora Media +3.8% as Q2 beat shows broad revenue gains

Pandora Media (P -5.5% ) is up 3.8% after hours, following Q2 earnings where it grew core ad revenues and yet boosted subscription sales and revenues from its smaller ticketing service.

Listener hours ("actively managed this quarter to optimize profitability in our ad-supported service") fell to 5.22B from a year-ago 5.66B. Active listeners totaled 76M.

Advertising RPM rose to $66.15 from $53.34; LPM rose to $35.84 from $30.65.

In new measures, subscription ARPU was $4.82; subscription LPU was $3.11.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $278.2M (up 4.9%); Subscription and other, $68.9M (up 25%); Ticketing service, $29.7M (up 30.6%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

