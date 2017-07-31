Chevron's Wheatstone LNG project seen coming onstream in a few weeks

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says the first production train of its $34B Wheatstone LNG project in Western Australia is in the final stages of commissioning and expects production to begin in the next few weeks.

Jay Johnson, head of CVX's upstream division, says the Wheatstone offshore platform and pipeline to shore were up and running and initial performance of the production wells has been encouraging.

The over-budget project originally was scheduled for a year-end 2016 onstream date but later was changed to mid-2017 and again to August 2017.

Meanwhile, Johnson says the 8.9M metric tons/year project’s second train is on track to be brought onstream early next year, 6-8 months after the first train.