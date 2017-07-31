ONEOK to expand Canadian Valley gas processing facility in Oklahoma

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) announces plans to double capacity at its Canadian Valley natural gas processing facility in Oklahoma's STACK play to 400M cf/day from 200M cf/day.

OKE expects the expansion and related infrastructure to cost $155M-$165M and is supported by 200K-plus acres of dedication, primarily fee-based contracts and minimum volume commitments.

OKE says the expansion, combined with the recently announced 200M cf/day firm offload agreement to a third-party processor, will bring its total natural gas processing capacity in Oklahoma to ~1.1B cf/day by 2019.