Harmonic -4.9% as revenues, profits decline and miss

Harmonic (HLIT +2.5% ) has slipped 4.9% after hours following Q2 earnings where revenues fell both sequentially and year-over-year.

Product sales fell by more than third, though the company pointed to growing demand for video infrastructure provided as-a-service.

Bookings fell to $91.1M from a year-ago $117.3M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $50.2M (down 35.2%); Services, $32.1M (down 0.1%).

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments came to $52.9M, down from last quarter's $55.3M.

The company's guiding to Q3 revenue (non-GAAP) of $80M-$90M (light of consensus for $92.8M), gross margin of 51-52%, and EPS of -$0.11 to -$0.03 (below expectations for a per-share profit of $0.02).

For the full year, it sees $336M-$356M in revenue (below $380M consensus), gross margin of 51-51.5% and EPS of -$0.50 to -$0.33 (below expectations for -$0.04).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

