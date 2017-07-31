Cognex beats Q1 estimates, tops seasonal slump; shares up 7.8%

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) reports Q1 earnings with revenue and EPS beats. Revenue increased 40% on the year and 4% sequentially, which are notable growths considering the company typically has a seasonal dip between Q4 and Q1.

Gross margin was 79% for Q1 and Q4 compared to 78% for last year’s quarter with the year-on-year increase attributed to cost efficiencies due to the higher sales.

RD&E expenses were also up 11% on the year and 17% on the quarter due to employee costs partially due to acquisition-related hires.

Cognex ended the quarter with $781M in cash and investments with no debt.

Q2 outlook: revenue between $165M and $170M compared to $169.8 consensus. Gross margin expected in mid-to-high 70% range and operating expenses could go up 10% due to growth activities and acquisition activities.

Cognex shares are up 7.83% aftermarket.

