Blackstone buys stake in Energy Transfer's Rover pipeline for $1.57B

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) signs an agreement in which Blackstone (NYSE:BX) will contribute $1.57B in cash in exchange for a 49.9% interest in a holding company that owns a 65% interest in the Rover pipeline.

Upon closing, the holding company will be owned 50.1% by ETP and 49.9% by BX.

The Rover Pipeline will be an ~700 mile pipeline designed to transport 3.25B cf/day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale areas to markets across the U.S. as well as into Union Gas Dawn Hub in Ontario for redistribution back into the U.S. or into the Canadian market.