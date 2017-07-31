Stocks settle mixed; Dow closes with another record

Stocks finished on a mixed note, with the Dow closing at another record high while the S&P edged slightly lower and the Nasdaq lagged.

Today's action saw something of a sector rotation trade, as the four rising sectors - financials (+0.6%), utilities (+0.4%), telecom services (+0.4%) and energy (+0.2%) - have struggled to keep pace with the broader market this year, while on the flip side, the year's strongest sector - tech (-0.5%) - settled near the bottom of the leaderboard.

Today's tech decline precedes the release of Apple's latest earnings report following tomorrow's closing bell; shares enjoy a 28% YTD gain.

U.S. crude oil ended higher for the sixth session in a row after a sharp afternoon rally, settling +0.9% at $50.20/bbl to cap a 9% advance for July, its strongest month since April 2016.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury prices finished relatively flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield ending unchanged at 2.29%.