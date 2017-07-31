Integrated Device Tech beats Q1 estimates, expects continued growth

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) reports Q1 with EPS and revenue beats.

CEO Greg Waters attributes the 12% sequential revenue growth to the acquisition of GigPeak and broad growths across end markets. Waters expects revenue to continue to grow this year with 2H accelerations in profit margins and cash flows.

Gross profit was $110M or 55.9% compared to $101.7M or 57.9% in Q4 and $108.3M or 56.4% in last year’s quarter.

Will update with guidance when available.

Integrated Device shares are up 0.08% aftermarket.

