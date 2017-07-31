EQT, Rice Energy tumble as merger doubts grow

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) and Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) both tumbled more than 3% in today's trade following speculation that their merger deal could be falling through.

"Several top 20 shareholders" have questioned the rationale for the deal, according to Dealreporter, citing a person familiar with the situation, but another source disagreed, saying EQT has heard support for the deal in the company's meetings with large shareholders.

Earlier today, Jana Partners, which has spoken out against the merger, confirmed a 5.8% active stake in EQT and said it would continue to oppose the deal and that it "may be necessary to add new board members who will do a better job of safeguarding shareholder interests."