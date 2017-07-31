Amkor Technology misses Q2 and guidance estimates; shares down 5.5%

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) reports Q2 with revenue and EPS misses. Advanced product sales were up 12.5% on the year to $431M and Mainstream product sales were up 5% to $558M.

Notable events: Amkor completed the acquisition of wafer-level packaging company Nanium in May and sold the K1 factory in Korea for $142M, recognized as a $82M after-tax gain.

Q3 outlook puts net sales between $1.04B and $1.12B, which represents a year-over-year growth of 5% to 13%. Consensus estimates put revenue at $1.16B. Amkor also expects gross margin of 17% to 20%.

Press release

Amkor shares are down 5.5% aftermarket.

Previously: Amkor Technology misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (July 31)