Japan casino gambling plan on conservative path

The latest reports from Japan indicate that politicians in the nation are taking the most conservative approach to opening up gambling. The restrained track creates an issue for operators looking to set up resorts in Japan, largely due to the fixation on copying the model used in Singapore on limiting casino floor space.

Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen notes the large population difference between Japan and Singapore. "Simply put, the math just doesn’t work with such a size constraint,” he warns. Other analysts have speculated that some casino companies could back out out of investing in Japan if the National Diet sticks to its current form.

