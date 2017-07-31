Nat gas falls 5% as new forecasts say below normal temps could persist

Natural gas for September delivery fell 5% today to a five-month low $2.794/MMBtu in its largest daily loss since February, as new weather forecasts predict that below normal temperatures could persist through the first half of August.

"You’re seeing a big shift in expectations,” says Andy Huenefeld, price risk manager at Kinect Energy. “We’re kind of past the peak of normal summer weather. That’s not to say we’re totally out of the woods - there’s still the opportunity for heat waves, but the market is discounting that."

Some analysts say nat gas prices could stabilize since supplies are the tightest in years.

In SWN -3.8% , EQT -3.6% , RRC -3.5% , COG -2.5% , AR -2.2% , CHK -2% , EOG -0.3% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, DCNG, GAZB