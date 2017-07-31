Warner's 'Dunkirk' holds off animated emojis at box office

War epic Dunkirk (TWX -0.3%) held off a charge from The Emoji Movie (SNE +0.2%) to lead domestic box office for a second week, and raise its cumulative total over the symbolic $100M mark.
The Warner Bros. film, about the eponymous WWII evacuation, dropped just 47% of its business W/W to draw $26.6M. Meanwhile, with $131.5M in foreign receipts, it brought its worldwide total to $232.8M.
The critically scathed (7% on Rotten Tomatoes) Emoji Movie settled for second place with $24.5M.
Girls Trip (CMCSA +2.4%) settled into third with $19.6M just ahead of another newcome, Atomic Blonde (NASDAQ:CMCSA), released by Universal unit Focus Features and drawing $18.3M in its rollout.
The top five was rounded out by Spider Man: Homecoming (NYSE:SNE), which took $13.3M and brought its domestic total to $278.2M (and worldwide to $633.6M).
Now read: AT&T And Time Warner: It's Done »