Warner's 'Dunkirk' holds off animated emojis at box office

War epic Dunkirk (TWX -0.3% ) held off a charge from The Emoji Movie (SNE +0.2% ) to lead domestic box office for a second week, and raise its cumulative total over the symbolic $100M mark.

The Warner Bros. film, about the eponymous WWII evacuation, dropped just 47% of its business W/W to draw $26.6M. Meanwhile, with $131.5M in foreign receipts, it brought its worldwide total to $232.8M.

The critically scathed (7% on Rotten Tomatoes) Emoji Movie settled for second place with $24.5M.

Girls Trip (CMCSA +2.4% ) settled into third with $19.6M just ahead of another newcome, Atomic Blonde (NASDAQ:CMCSA), released by Universal unit Focus Features and drawing $18.3M in its rollout.

The top five was rounded out by Spider Man: Homecoming (NYSE:SNE), which took $13.3M and brought its domestic total to $278.2M (and worldwide to $633.6M).