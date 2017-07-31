Silicon Motion shares down 5% after revenue, guidance misses

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) reports Q2 results with in-line EPS and revenue miss. Mobile Storage sales were down 6% on the year to $121.6M. Mobile Communications sales were up nearly 8% to $10M. The remaining Others segment fell from $1.5M in last year’s quarter to $1.2M.

Cash and equivalents were $306M at the end of the quarter. Bank loans amounted to $25M. Capital expenditures were $2.1M and dividend payments $7.1M.

Q3 guidance includes revenue between $122M and $129M compared to $147.04M consensus. Gross margin expected from 45% to 47% and operating margin from 19% to 21%.

FY17 guidance has revenue between $512M to $528M, which would indicate an 8% to 5% drop on the year. Consensus estimates put revenue at $558.86M FY operating margin comes in at 47.5% to 49% with operating margin at 22% to 24%.

Press release

Silicon Motion shares are down 5.13% aftermarket.

Previously: Silicon Motion Technology EPS in-line, misses on revenue (July 31)