Icahn's biofuels short position, now at record $280M, looks increasingly risky

Carl Icahn's big bet against U.S. biofuel prices looks increasingly risky following a Friday court ruling that likely will boost the cost of complying with the program.

On Friday, a U.S. appeals court said the EPA should reconsider a 2014 decision to lower the amount of biofuels required to blend into the U.S. fuel pool, a move that "seems likely to support prices" of the credits, says Neelesh Nerurkar of research firm ClearView Energy Partners.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), majority owned by Icahn, said Friday that its short position in the U.S. biofuels market grew to a record $280M at the end of Q2, up from $182M on Jan. 1.

Icahn's CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) MLP has not issued a distribution since March 2016, around the time it started building its biofuels short position.