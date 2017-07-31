Barrick Gold, Tanzania begin talks to resolve Acacia Mining dispute

Tanzania's government says it has started talks with Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) to resolve a tax dispute involving the company's Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) subsidiary.

The government accuses 63.9% ABX-owned Acacia of evading taxes for years by under-declaring exports; Acacia denies the accusations and said last week it had been hit with a $190B tax bill, equivalent to 4x the entire country's annual GDP.

The Tanzanian side in the talks is led by the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, and ABX by COO Richard Williams.