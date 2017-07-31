AES, AimCo complete $853M joint deal for solar company SPower

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) and Alberta Investment Management have completed their $853M joint acquisition of sPower from Fir Tree Partners, in one of the largest-ever clean energy deals.

The deal marks the “latest example of a trend away from institutional investment in individual projects and towards investments that bundle a developer, its existing assets and its pipeline into a single package,” says Bloomberg analyst Nathan Serota.

sPower owns at least 1.3 GW of operating solar projects in 11 states and has nearly 10 GW in development; as of February, when the deal was first unveiled, operating assets and projects under construction had long-term power purchase agreements with a remaining average life of 21 years.