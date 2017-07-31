Invitae buys CombiMatrix and Good Start Genetics for a total of ~$72M in cash and stock; CombiMatrix up 51% after hours

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) inks two agreements to acquire Good Start Genetics and CombiMatrix (NASDAQ:CBMX) for a total of ~$72M in cash and stock.

It will acquire privately held Good Start, a molecular diagnostics firm specializing in preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, for 1.65M shares of NVTA common stock, ~$18.3M in cash to settle its outstanding secured debt and ~$6M in pre-closing and closing-related liabilities and obligations. The deal should close in early August.

It will acquire CombiMatrix, a family health molecular diagnostics firm specializing in DNA-based reproductive health and pediatric testing services, in al all-stock transaction valued at ~$33M (based on an Invitae share price of $9.49) subject to adjustments. It estimates that the per-share price actually received by CBMX shareholders will be between $8.00 and $8.65. The deal also includes an exchange offer in which holders of CBMX Series F warrants will be offered ~$6M of Invitae common, contingent on 90% of the warrant holders accepting the offer. If less than 90% are on board, Invitae may elect to terminate the merger. The deal should close in Q4.

Invitae will host a webinar and conference call tomorrow morning, August 1, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the transactions.